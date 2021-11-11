La Crosse community celebrates Veterans Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Members of the La Crosse community took part in a celebration Thursday that can be traced back more than a century.

“November 11th was the first signing of the armistice, which was on the 11th day, of the 11th month, at the 11th hour,” La Crosse VFW Post 1530 Commander Jamie Eklov said. “So that’s why we have the celebration and the firing squad at 11:00, on the 11th day, at the American Legion.”

Members of VFW Post 1530 and the American Legion gathered together to honor the men and women who served this country.

Eklov says the annual event is also a reunion for the post.

“It brings out our members that don’t normally show up because it is a day that we want to honor other veterans,” Eklov added.

One of those veterans includes Samuel Morris, who served 20 years in the U.S. Army.

“I needed a purpose, and focus, and direction in my life, I was on a one-way trip to nowhere,” Morris recalled. “The Army has given me everything that I have today.”

Morris was the featured speaker at Lincoln Middle School’s annual Veterans Day assembly, delivering a message to students on what the day should mean to them.

“Honor our nation’s veterans, but also honor what they fought for,” Morris explained. “What they fought for are the words that are in our Constitution, and in our Declaration of Independence, and all the amendments of the Constitution.”

Eklov is appreciative of the recognition that Veterans Day brings, and hopes it continues year-round.

“The number of veterans that we have, and the number of military members serving in this country is a very low number,” Eklov said. “It really is an honor to have people support veterans and the current military.”

