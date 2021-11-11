Advertisement

La Crosse community celebrates Veterans Day

Veterans Day is celebrated in La Crosse
Veterans Day is celebrated in La Crosse(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Members of the La Crosse community took part in a celebration Thursday that can be traced back more than a century.

“November 11th was the first signing of the armistice, which was on the 11th day, of the 11th month, at the 11th hour,” La Crosse VFW Post 1530 Commander Jamie Eklov said. “So that’s why we have the celebration and the firing squad at 11:00, on the 11th day, at the American Legion.”

Members of VFW Post 1530 and the American Legion gathered together to honor the men and women who served this country.

Eklov says the annual event is also a reunion for the post.

“It brings out our members that don’t normally show up because it is a day that we want to honor other veterans,” Eklov added.

One of those veterans includes Samuel Morris, who served 20 years in the U.S. Army.

“I needed a purpose, and focus, and direction in my life, I was on a one-way trip to nowhere,” Morris recalled. “The Army has given me everything that I have today.”

Morris was the featured speaker at Lincoln Middle School’s annual Veterans Day assembly, delivering a message to students on what the day should mean to them.

“Honor our nation’s veterans, but also honor what they fought for,” Morris explained. “What they fought for are the words that are in our Constitution, and in our Declaration of Independence, and all the amendments of the Constitution.”

Eklov is appreciative of the recognition that Veterans Day brings, and hopes it continues year-round.

“The number of veterans that we have, and the number of military members serving in this country is a very low number,” Eklov said. “It really is an honor to have people support veterans and the current military.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer catches fire near Amherst
Truck hauling ammunition catches fire on Wisconsin highway
On Nov. 6, a hunter discovered the remains on a remote area of Fort McCoy.
Human remains found on Fort McCoy identified
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing...
6 northwestern Wisconsin counties reach critically high levels of COVID-19 activity
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County

Latest News

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, the Chippewa County Board approved Resolution 50-21 and Ordinance...
Redistricting maps and supervisory districts adopted by Chippewa County Board
Lake Mills K9 credited with tracking down missing children
nhs
North High School Honors Veterans
He estimated the ages of the children in the photos to have been from ten to teenage years.
Chippewa County man suspected of possessing child pornography