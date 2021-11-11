Advertisement

Lake Mills K9 credited with tracking down missing boys

(WLBT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE MILLS, Wis. (WMTV) - A Lake Mills K-9 unit tracked two missing young boys for approximately a half-mile Wednesday before officers found them near an empty trailer.

According to the police department, the children, ages 4 and 7 years old, were reported missing around 3 p.m. Officers were told they did not have clothes on at the time they disappeared, and, by that time, the temperature had dropped into the low 50′s.

After learning where they kids were last seen, the K-9 Truman and Officer Adams began their hunt – tracking the kids through backyards, over the Glacier Drumlin Trail, and into a trailer park. Once there, they weaved through long grass and between trailers until Truman pointed searchers to the kids.

The police department noted that the children were very cold when they were found and have since been reunited with their families. The Facebook post concluded with the police department expressing their thankfulness the boys were safe and saying they “cannot be more proud of K9 Truman and Officer Adams!”

K9 Truman and his handler Officer Adams are credited with tracking down two missing boys in...
K9 Truman and his handler Officer Adams are credited with tracking down two missing boys in Lake Mills, on Nov. 10, 2021.(BLU PHOTOGRAPHY & DESIGN LLC | Lake Mills Police Dept. via Facebook)

