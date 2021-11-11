Leaders discuss Safer Wisconsin Initiative

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A proposed initiative aims to reduce crime in Wisconsin.

Attorney General Josh Kaul stopped at the Eau Claire County courthouse today to promote the Safer Wisconsin Legislative Package.

Kaul says the proposed $115 million Legislative Package aims to prevent crime and make communities safer.

He says the legislation would help keep guns out of the hands of people shown to be dangerous, address substance use disorders and mental health, and help hold offenders accountable.

“We have a significant state budget surplus this year and we are proposing that a portion of that surplus be invested in safer communities in Wisconsin,” AG Kaul said.

According to Eau Claire County District Attorney Peter Rindal, several local programs such as victim witness services and treatment and diversion programs were drastically impacted by the pandemic, and this package aims to extend those programs.

