Local hospitals receive ‘A’ grade for patient safety

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire hospitals including Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital, Marshfield Medical Center- Eau Claire, and HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital all received an ‘A’ grade for patient safety.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls also received an ‘A’ grade.

According to a release from Mayo Clinic Health System, the grade is given by The Leapfrog Group, an independent, national non-profit organization that assigns Hospital Safety Grades to 2,600 acute-care hospitals across the nation.

Mayo Clinic Rochester, Mayo Clinic Arizona and Mayo Clinic Florida also earned A grades.

The Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice per year. This score is based on 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, combined with seven additional self-reported survey answers, to produce a single patient safety score. A panel of safety experts developed these measures.

Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System, says their staff is willing to rise to the challenge no matter the circumstances.

“It goes without saying the pandemic has provided us with many challenges, especially when it comes to our patients’ safety,” Varkey said. “Yet our staff has been able to prove that despite difficult times, they will rise to the challenge no matter what the circumstances are. These high safety grades continue to help reassure confidence in our patients across many communities.”

Marshfield Medical Center- Eau Claire received an “A” grade in the Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections.

According to a release from The Marshfield Medical Center- Eau Claire, The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical errors and other harms to patients in their care.

“The high standards for patient safety upheld by our caregivers and medical staff are a vital part of the clinical excellence we provide to our community,” Bill Priest, Marshfield Medial Center-Eau Claire’s Chief Administrative Officer said. “This award validates our team’s continued commitment to serve in alignment with our mission to provide high-quality, accessible, affordable and compassionate health care.”

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group said. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.

