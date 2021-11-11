Men arrested in Eau Claire County Tuesday charged with theft, fleeing police

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men arrested Tuesday by the Eau Claire Police Department are receiving charges of theft and fleeing law enforcement.

28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were both arrested Tuesday after leading police on a brief vehicle chase in Eau Claire County.

According to court records, Diamond, the driver of the vehicle, was charged with fleeing an officer and bail jumping, both as a repeat offender. Goss was charged with forgery, two counts of retail theft, concealing stolen property, and bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.

In the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department said they attempted to stop the vehicle the two men were driving after receiving reports about a retail theft and noticing a vehicle that matched the description given in the report traveling north on Hastings Way. After attempting to pull them over on North Hastings Way, the men fled, passing a car on a double-yellow line with traffic approaching and quickly turned through a parking lot. Police stopped their pursuit due to the volume of traffic and erratic driving.

Police later found the vehicle abandoned in Lake Hallie, across the street from what they described as a known drug house. The vehicle, which had been left running, had drug paraphernalia, multiple cell phones and hard drives inside of it. Both men were taken into custody when they left the house.

According to the criminal complaint Goss was arrested on an active warrant and searched while he was taken into custody. Police found five checks belonging to two other people. Police noticed that the checks appeared to have been taken out of a checkbook quickly, and two of them had been filled out with Goss’s name on them. Neither of the two people knew any of their checks were missing. Goss was also involved in two retail thefts at Wal-Mart in Eau Claire on Sept. 25 and Fleet Farm in Eau Claire on Nov. 5.

Police originally indicated Wednesday the men had observed a drug deal taking place, but in the complaint, it states that the two were observed leaving a known drug house in Eau Claire before ending up at another known drug house in Lake Hallie.

Both men made their initial appearance in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Thursday morning. State prosecutors sought a $5,000 cash bond, referencing Diamond’s history of failing to appear for cases, but the court ordered a $1,000 cash bond for Diamond, who is scheduled for a hearing Nov. 19. State prosecutors sought a $3,000 cash bond for Goss, citing five open cases as well as a failure to appear in court in prior cases, but the court ordered a $500 cash bond. Goss is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 22 for his hearing. The bond conditions for both men prohibit contact between them, and additionally, Goss is not allowed to contact either of the people that were found to be missing checks as well as Fleet Farm, Wal-Mart, and Wells Fargo Bank.

According to court records, Diamond is also currently facing several charges in both Chippewa and Eau Claire counties unrelated to this arrest. Goss has been charged on several counts in Eau Claire County unrelated to this incident and had a warrant issued for his arrest on Oct. 14.

