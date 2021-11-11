North High School honors veterans

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - North High School honored veterans Thursday morning.

The student-organized program featured student presentations, musical performances, presentation of color and arms, a ceremonial Three-volley salute and keynote speaker, First Sergeant Nick Webster, who shared his story.

Student Council President, Zoe Wolfe, says they’ve been working on the ceremony since the beginning of the school year.

“It’s something that student council has done forever, so we said hey, might as well give it a shot, and I think it’s going really well,” Wolfe said.

Siena Emerson, Student Council Representative, says she likes to give back to her community.

“It’s always held a special place in my heart and I have a lot of family members that are also veterans and so I just like to honor them and give back to my community in any way I can,” Emerson said.

The program was open to community members, who watched live in the auditorium.

Students were able to view the ceremony via livestream from their classrooms.

