Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Barn Replacement Project

After 130 years of service, a portion of the roof collapsed rendering the building unsafe.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - On April 9, 2019, the Show Barn/ Coliseum (Red Barn) on the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls had to be taken down due to structural concerns.

After 130 years of service, a portion of the roof collapsed rendering the building unsafe. They now have serious needs to be addressed.

According to a release from the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, the remaining 100-year-old swine/sheep barn and two cattle barns are beyond repair and the time has come to replace animal barns and show arena facilities.

Due to cost savings, excavation for utilities/stormwater, and building/environmental codes, the Fair Board is proposing to address the entire barn area to sustain animal exposition for future generations.

The Board says the facilities are critical for continued youth education in agriculture, and animal exhibition needs for dairy & beef cattle and other species (goats, sheep, llamas, alpacas, etc.). New barn facilities will eliminate current tent rental expenses and increase non-fair events with additional revenues to aid operations.

They also say the project will greatly impact the economy and tourism into Chippewa Falls and the region.

The Board ask for your financial support for this project that they say will benefit the community and citizens of all ages in the entire region.

For more information or to make a donation, email rvolk@nwsfa.com or call 715-723-2861 Ext. 102.

