Redistricting maps and supervisory districts adopted by Chippewa County Board

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, the Chippewa County Board approved Resolution 50-21 and Ordinance 04-21 which adopts new redistricting maps and supervisory districts effective with the April 2022 County Board Supervisor election.

According to a release from the Chippewa County Board, as a result of the new maps the size of the County Board will increase from 15 supervisory districts to 21 supervisory districts as approved via Resolution 30-21.

There was a delay in the counties receiving data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which significantly impacted the redistricting process.

The timeline for the 2022 County Board election is as indicated:

December 1, 2021 Individuals can start taking out nomination papers

December 24, 2021 Deadline to submit non-candidacy papers to the County Clerk’s office

January 4, 2022Deadline to submit completed nomination papers to the County Clerk’s office

February 15, 2022 Spring primary – if needed April 5, 2022 Election Day – vote for County Board Supervisors

April 19, 2022 County Board meeting – oath of office administered to County Board Supervisors

Anyone interested in serving on the Chippewa County Board should contact the Chippewa County Clerk, at jsadler@co.chippewa.wi.us or 715-726-7985 for additional details and to obtain the required paperwork.

You can find maps of the supervisory districts and the population of each here.

