Rochester man pleas guilty of killing Buffalo County woman

Village of Nelson, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rochester man pleaded guilty in the death of a Buffalo County woman, according to Nov 8. Court documents.

49-year-old Randall Merrick was charged in 2020 in the death of Beth Johnson.

Merrick lived with Johnson at the time she went missing on Christmas Day in 2016.

A few months after her disappearance, Johnson’s son received a receipt from her debit card signed by Merrick.

In 2018, a K9 found human remains near Johnson’s home in the Village of Nelson.

A witness told police that Merrick had admitted to killing Johnson.

Merrick was initially charged with intentional homicide. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of 1st degree reckless homicide.

