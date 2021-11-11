Advertisement

Rochester man pleas guilty of killing Buffalo County woman

In 2018, a K9 found human remains near a home in the Village of Nelson.
In 2018, a K9 found human remains near a home in the Village of Nelson.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Village of Nelson, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rochester man pleaded guilty in the death of a Buffalo County woman, according to Nov 8. Court documents.

49-year-old Randall Merrick was charged in 2020 in the death of Beth Johnson.

Merrick lived with Johnson at the time she went missing on Christmas Day in 2016.

A few months after her disappearance, Johnson’s son received a receipt from her debit card signed by Merrick.

In 2018, a K9 found human remains near Johnson’s home in the Village of Nelson.

A witness told police that Merrick had admitted to killing Johnson.

Merrick was initially charged with intentional homicide. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of 1st degree reckless homicide.

