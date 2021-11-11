Rock the Riverfront: Honoring Our Veterans

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) - Registration is open for the RCU Foundation Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic. The event will be held in-person on Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park and includes a 10K and 2 mile run/walk, ½ and ¼ mile youth races, family games, and food trucks. The Charity Classic is celebrating 28 years of running and walking to support organizations that make a difference in the communities that Royal Credit Union serves. Proceeds from the event will benefit three Veteran-focused partner charities: Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation of Eau Claire, Sofas for Service of Eau Claire, and Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls. These organizations work with Veterans and their families to provide needed items and support services throughout a Veteran’s life after active service. The RCU Foundation is proud to give back to those who have served and the organizations that advocate for making a difference in Veterans’ lives.

Registration will be offered for both the in-person race and a virtual race through June 25 with special early bird pricing through February 25 and pre-registration pricing through June 23. Registration details are available at www.rcu.org/Race. Every registration includes a free charity vote and additional votes can be purchased at $2 each. The charity with the most votes will receive $15,000, second place will receive $7,500, and third will receive $5,000.

Rock the Riverfront featuring the Charity Classic offers beautiful running routes and the opportunity to benefit three organizations that are making a positive impact in local communities. Even non-runners can participate in activities like the rock hunts, a coloring contest, and the ever popular dunk tank as a way to support the RCU Foundation and the charities it has committed to help. Find all the details for these activities at www.rcu.org/Race.

About RCU Foundation

The RCU Foundation (Foundation) was established in 2012 to support organizations and initiatives in communities where Royal Credit Union operates in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. The Foundation focuses on large-scale, capital projects that help build community and create the spaces where people come together. Focus areas include education, health, and the arts. The Foundation hosts the annual Rock the Riverfront-Charity Classic event in Eau Claire. Currently, it has awarded more than $6 million in grants. Contact foundation@rcu.org for more information.

About Royal Credit Union

Royal Credit Union is a federally insured credit union proudly serving over 240,000 Members in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Royal is driven by a core ideology built on a strong purpose and values. You can open an account or apply for a low-rate loan at Royal Credit Union if you live or work in 26 counties in western Wisconsin or 16 counties in Minnesota. Counties served in Wisconsin include Adams, Ashland, Bayfield, Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Lincoln, Marathon, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Washburn, and Wood. Counties served in Minnesota include Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Olmsted, Pine, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Wabasha, Washington, Winona and Wright. Realtors in the state of Wisconsin or Minnesota are also eligible to join the credit union. Visit rcu.org or call Royal Credit Union at 800-341-9911 for more information.

