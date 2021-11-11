Advertisement

Support Our Troops Care Package Drive

Support Our Troops donation items from the care package drive in 2020.
Support Our Troops donation items from the care package drive in 2020.(weau)
By Judy Clark
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley presents the 14th Annual Support Our Troops Care Package Drive.

Drop off items by November 12 at all YMCA of the Chippewa Valley locations, Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge or all McDonell Area Catholic Schools.

Packing day is November 13 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

Call 715-723-2201 for more information

Support Our Troops

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer catches fire near Amherst
Truck hauling ammunition catches fire on Wisconsin highway
On Nov. 6, a hunter discovered the remains on a remote area of Fort McCoy.
Human remains found on Fort McCoy identified
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County
Restaurants and businesses to offer discounts and free items to active military and veterans on Veteran’s Day

Latest News

Honoring Our Veterans
Rock the Riverfront: Honoring Our Veterans
McDonell Area Catholic Schools presents the 14th Annual Spaghetti Spectacular
Spaghetti Spectacular
AMY HEATH
JENNIFER WINGER