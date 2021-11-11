EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley presents the 14th Annual Support Our Troops Care Package Drive.

Drop off items by November 12 at all YMCA of the Chippewa Valley locations, Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge or all McDonell Area Catholic Schools.

Packing day is November 13 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

Call 715-723-2201 for more information

