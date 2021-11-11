Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Maxine and Juno

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A gentle soul with a lot of love to give. That’s how staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association describe Maxine.

At 10 years old, Maxine is looking to find a home that will last. ECCHA staff members say Maxine has had many people let her down through the years, but she isn’t giving up on finding her person or people.

She is a great snuggler, and she likes to jump up to get belly rubs. Maxine can be protective over her items, so she’s looking for a home without young children. She’s waited for a decade to find her happy tail - let’s not make her wait much longer.

From a 10-year-old dog to a five-month-old puppy. Juno came to Little Red Barn Dog Rescue in Barron County after being found as a stray in Arkansas. No one came to get him, so he came on a transport to Wisconsin to find a new home.

Being a puppy, Juno loves to play and he’s still working on his house and leash training. Once he’s tired of puppy playtime, he loves to curl up on the couch with you for a nap.

He does great with children and with other dogs. Staff members at LRBDR says he's just a loving dog.

