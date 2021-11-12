34 years pass since pregnant woman reported missing in Phillips

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been 34 years since Marchelle Hansen was last seen leaving work in Phillips. She would not be seen again.

Marchelle, or Shelly as family called her, seemingly vanished.

She was 23-years-old and pregnant at the time of her disappearance. She would now be 57.

She was last seen leaving Marquip Inc. in Phillips at the end of her work shift there at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 12, 1987. She was reported missing five days later when she failed to arrive for work at her part-time job at the local IGA store in Phillips.

Authorities said Hansen’s vehicle was found parked at the Lake 10 Resort, approximately 11 miles south of Phillips. No signs of foul play were observed in the vehicle or at Hansen’s residence, located north of Phillips on Highway 13.

If you have any information call the Price County Sheriff’s Department at 715-339-3011.

