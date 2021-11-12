Advertisement

34 years pass since pregnant woman reported missing in Phillips

Marchelle 'Shelly' Hansen
Marchelle 'Shelly' Hansen(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILLIPS, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been 34 years since Marchelle Hansen was last seen leaving work in Phillips. She would not be seen again.

Marchelle, or Shelly as family called her, seemingly vanished.

She was 23-years-old and pregnant at the time of her disappearance. She would now be 57.

She was last seen leaving Marquip Inc. in Phillips at the end of her work shift there at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 12, 1987. She was reported missing five days later when she failed to arrive for work at her part-time job at the local IGA store in Phillips.

Authorities said Hansen’s vehicle was found parked at the Lake 10 Resort, approximately 11 miles south of Phillips. No signs of foul play were observed in the vehicle or at Hansen’s residence, located north of Phillips on Highway 13.

If you have any information call the Price County Sheriff’s Department at 715-339-3011.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing...
6 northwestern Wisconsin counties reach critically high levels of COVID-19 activity
The school is closed so the La Crosse Police Department can investigate the threat.
Classes, activities to resume at Central High School in La Crosse after threat
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County
Trailer catches fire near Amherst
Truck hauling ammunition catches fire on Wisconsin highway

Latest News

Chippewa Falls FFA won by the narrowest of margins at the 2021 Chippewa County FFA Dairy...
Chi-Hi wins Chippewa County FFA Dairy Judging Contest
The Madison Catholic Diocese has instructed its 102 parishes not to host coronavirus...
Madison diocese directs parishes not to hold vaccine clinics
This year Big Brothers Big Sisters surpassed any previous Gala by raising over $100,000 in...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin’s Annual Gala breaks fundraising record
gavel
Gov. Evers announces 29 additional pardons