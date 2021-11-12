Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin’s Annual Gala breaks fundraising record

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin’s Annual Gala was held on Nov. 5th at the Halls of Lismore, with a crowd of 240 supporters.

According to a release from Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Gala is held every Nov. to honor the Big of the Year, award the John Kell Making a Difference Award, and raise funds to support youth mentoring in the Chippewa Valley. It also serves as the kickoff of their annual giving campaign, and is their largest single day fundraiser.

This year Big Brothers Big Sisters surpassed any previous Gala by raising over $100,000 in program support.

The 2021 John Kell “Making a Difference Award” was given to Sarah Stokes for advocacy work with the agency. The Big of the Year award went to Vergene Knudson, who has been a constant in the life of her Little Sister, Kodie, for their nearly 10-year mentoring relationship.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters provides services at no cost to families with children facing adversity,” Teri-Gene Conlin, Development Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin, said. “The tremendous support of our gala guests is a great start to our annual giving campaign. Our goal is to raise an additional $32,000 to strengthen our recruitment and support processes. The intensive nature of the Big Brothers Big Sisters model makes our programs aptly suited to empower children’s potential.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters works by creating lasting relationships between a child and a volunteer mentor. Big Brothers Big Sisters says children who have a mentor generally report an improvement in their self-esteem, an improvement in academic performance, and a reduction in engaging in risky behaviors such as using drugs and alcohol.

Anyone interested in more information about volunteering or enrolling a child can call 800-648-1696, email info@bbbsnw.org, or visit bbbsnw.org.

