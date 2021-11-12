Connell’s Supper Clubs for sale

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The opportunity is now available to own classic Wisconsin tradition-supper clubs.

Connell’s Club 12 in Fall Creek and Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls are currently for sale.

They will remain open for business as usual during the sale.

The locations can be purchased together or separately.

The owner Lynn has had an incredible career in the restaurant industry, and looks forward to a well-deserved retirement.

The two restaurants being sold will be turn-key meaning sale will include all fixtures, licenses, and inventory.

The restaurants thank their loyal customers for their patronage.

For more information on the sale visit here.

Messages will not be answered via Facebook, contact the owner directly via the information available on their website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.