Advertisement

Connell’s Supper Clubs for sale

The two restaurants being sold will be turn-key meaning sale will include all fixtures,...
The two restaurants being sold will be turn-key meaning sale will include all fixtures, licenses, and inventory.(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The opportunity is now available to own classic Wisconsin tradition-supper clubs.

Connell’s Club 12 in Fall Creek and Connell’s Supper Club in Chippewa Falls are currently for sale.

They will remain open for business as usual during the sale.

The locations can be purchased together or separately.

The owner Lynn has had an incredible career in the restaurant industry, and looks forward to a well-deserved retirement.

The two restaurants being sold will be turn-key meaning sale will include all fixtures, licenses, and inventory.

The restaurants thank their loyal customers for their patronage.

For more information on the sale visit here.

Messages will not be answered via Facebook, contact the owner directly via the information available on their website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing...
6 northwestern Wisconsin counties reach critically high levels of COVID-19 activity
He estimated the ages of the children in the photos to have been from ten to teenage years.
Chippewa County man charged with possession of child porn
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
The school is closed so the La Crosse Police Department can investigate the threat.
Classes, activities to resume at Central High School in La Crosse after threat
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Flags to fly at half staff Monday for Persian Gulf War veteran
Derek Goplin, 38
Antigo man charged with mother’s murder will head to trial
Wildlife advocates say the hunts threaten to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery to large parts of...
Fight over US wolf protections heads to federal courtroom