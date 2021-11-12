Advertisement

Flags to fly at half staff Monday for Persian Gulf War veteran

Lt. Col. John Palese, Jr., (ret.) contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty, the governor’s office said.
(Live 5/File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Monday to honor a former Air Force Airman who went on to serve in the Air Force Reserve and Wisconsin National Guard, as well as being a law enforcement officer.

Lt. Col. John Palese, Jr., (ret.) died on Oct. 17 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty, Gov. Tony Evers office explained when announcing the order. Palese will be interred with military honors in Union Grove on Monday and flags across the state will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

“The news of John’s passing is deeply tragic, and Kathy and I extend our condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues, and everyone who knew him,” said Gov. Evers. “We are thinking of them as they mourn John’s passing and honor his memory.”

Palese, who was 66 years old, served during the Persian Gulf War, the governor’s office noted. Following his military career, Parese went on to fly for American Airlines and upon retiring from there, he became a law enforcement officer. His obituary indicates he had worked with multiple agencies including Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Chenequa Police Department, Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, and Town of West Bend Police Department.

He was most recently serving as an administrative captain for the Town of Hartford Police Dept.

According to his obituary, he is survived by his wife, four children, and four grandchildren.

