New legacy stones dedicated at Veterans Tribute at River Prairie

By Max Cotton
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Veterans Foundation dedicated the latest batch of legacy stones honoring veterans Thursday at the Veterans Tribute at River Prairie in Altoona.

The stones are the latest addition to the park, which opened earlier this year.

“Some gave a little and some gave their lives. And I think it’s important that we recognize that and we celebrate the importance of those sacrifices that people gave to let us be free cause freedom is not free,” the foundation’s President Mark Beckfield said.

He said having the dedication on Veterans Day made it even more special.

“It is really cool,” Beckfield said. “A lot of people came from a long way. We had people who traveled from states away to be here today. And even with the bad weather, I was amazed at how many people showed up.”

The foundation also accepted a $644,000 check at Thursday’s event.

Beckfield said it collected the money through fundraising and a matching grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The funds will help pay for the next phase of the Veterans Tribute.

