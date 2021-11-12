Advertisement

Oktoberfest gives nearly $25,000 back to the community

Over 30 community groups were presented with contribution checks in appreciation for the time...
Over 30 community groups were presented with contribution checks in appreciation for the time they donated during the 18th Annual Oktoberfest, which was held Sept. 17-18th at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 2021 Oktoberfest Festmeister, Jerry Kuehl and Festmeisterin, Mary Kuehl presented nearly $25,000 in donations to the community on Thursday at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 1 N Bridge Street.

Over 30 community groups were presented with contribution checks in appreciation for the time they donated during the 18th Annual Oktoberfest, which was held Sept. 17-18th at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

“Our event would not happen without the hundreds of volunteers and countless hours before, during and after Oktoberfest,” Tasha Weiss, Programs Director at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “Our 2021 Oktoberfest Planning Committee is excited to have the opportunity once again to share the profits of this great event with the community, this is what they look forward to each year.”

Since the beginning of Oktoberfest in 2003, the Planning Committee says they have donated over $390,000 to local community groups and non-profits including service, civic, religious, social, educational, and recreational organizations.

The 19th annual Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 16-17, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer catches fire near Amherst
Truck hauling ammunition catches fire on Wisconsin highway
On Nov. 6, a hunter discovered the remains on a remote area of Fort McCoy.
Human remains found on Fort McCoy identified
Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing...
6 northwestern Wisconsin counties reach critically high levels of COVID-19 activity
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County

Latest News

The Veterans Honor Wall includes 179 faces of former students who have served in different...
Cassville schools unveil Veterans Honor Wall
ss13
Scene Stealers 11/11/2021
The new legacy stones dedicated Thursday at the Veterans Tribute at River Prairie in Altoona,...
New legacy stones dedicated at Veterans Tribute at River Prairie
vets
What Veterans Day Means to Local Vets