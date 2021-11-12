Oktoberfest gives nearly $25,000 back to the community

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - 2021 Oktoberfest Festmeister, Jerry Kuehl and Festmeisterin, Mary Kuehl presented nearly $25,000 in donations to the community on Thursday at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 1 N Bridge Street.

Over 30 community groups were presented with contribution checks in appreciation for the time they donated during the 18th Annual Oktoberfest, which was held Sept. 17-18th at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

“Our event would not happen without the hundreds of volunteers and countless hours before, during and after Oktoberfest,” Tasha Weiss, Programs Director at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “Our 2021 Oktoberfest Planning Committee is excited to have the opportunity once again to share the profits of this great event with the community, this is what they look forward to each year.”

Since the beginning of Oktoberfest in 2003, the Planning Committee says they have donated over $390,000 to local community groups and non-profits including service, civic, religious, social, educational, and recreational organizations.

The 19th annual Oktoberfest will be held Sept. 16-17, 2022.

