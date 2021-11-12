Advertisement

Plover VFW to host turkey giveaway on Saturday for veterans

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Plover VFW Post 10262 is hosting a Turkey and ‘Tater Giveaway For Military Veterans on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The first 100 or more veterans will receive a free turkey and a 5-pound bag of potatoes.

The giveaway is Nov. 13 at Plover VFW Post 10262, located at 2970 Hickory Drive in Plover. It’s from 3-6 p.m. or until gone.

People must show military ID or DD-214. Limit of one turkey and one bag of potatoes per veteran or veteran family.

