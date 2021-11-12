Advertisement

Police still looking for answers 15 years after Connie Boelter murder

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 15 years since the murder of Appleton woman Connie Boelter, and police are once again making an appeal for someone to come forward with information to help them solve the case.

On Nov. 15, 2006, Boelter, 56, was found murdered in her home on E. Northwood Drive. Police say she was beaten to death in that quiet neighborhood near Memorial Park.

Police say Boelter’s house showed no signs of a forced entry and there was no indication of a struggle. They believe she knew the person who killed her. Police were able to collect DNA evidence from the scene.

“Connie was a kind and gentle person. Her killer has not yet been found. Her family, along with the Appleton Police Department, are again seeking assistance in solving this horrific crime,” reads a statement from police.

Boelter worked at Wolf River Community Bank, and investigators named then bank president James Olson as a person of interest. Police say there was not enough evidence to arrest him or file charges in the case.

Connie’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in her murder. CLICK HERE to view the family’s website.

In 2010, Connie’s case was featured on America’s Most Wanted. The case was also featured in a show on Investigation Discovery.

If you have information, contact Appleton Police at 920-832-5500. To remain anonymous, email APDTips@appleton.org.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing...
6 northwestern Wisconsin counties reach critically high levels of COVID-19 activity
The school is closed so the La Crosse Police Department can investigate the threat.
Classes, activities to resume at Central High School in La Crosse after threat
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
He estimated the ages of the children in the photos to have been from ten to teenage years.
Chippewa County man charged with possession of child porn
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Flags to fly at half staff Monday for Persian Gulf War veteran
Derek Goplin, 38
Antigo man charged with mother’s murder expected to learn if case heads to trial
Wildlife advocates say the hunts threaten to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery to large parts of...
Fight over US wolf protections heads to federal courtroom
For the 2021 peak season, the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal...
USPS: Send your packages early this holiday season
Chippewa Falls FFA won by the narrowest of margins at the 2021 Chippewa County FFA Dairy...
Chi-Hi wins Chippewa County FFA Dairy Judging Contest