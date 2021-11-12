Advertisement

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, ‘glorious sight’

In this image from video made available by NASA, astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule...
In this image from video made available by NASA, astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule approach the International Space Station on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.(NASA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts pulled up Thursday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.

It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the glittering outpost.

The one German and three U.S. astronauts said it was an emotional moment when they first spotted the space station 20 miles (30 kilometers) distant — “a pretty glorious sight,” according to Raja Chari, commander of the Dragon capsule.

“Floating in space and shining like a diamond,” noted German astronaut Matthias Maurer. “We’re all very thrilled, very excited.”

The Dragon’s entire flight was automated, with Chari and pilot Tom Marshburn monitoring the capsule systems, ready to take control if necessary. At one point, they reported what looked like a “gnarled knob” or possibly a small mechanical nut floating past their camera’s field of view, but SpaceX Mission Control said it posed no concern. The docking occurred 263 miles (423 kilometers) above the eastern Caribbean.

The station’s welcoming committee consisted of three astronauts instead of the originally planned seven. That’s because SpaceX returned four of the station residents on Monday, after the new arrivals’ launch kept getting delayed.

While Chari, Marshburn, Maurer and NASA astronaut Kayla Barron were adapting to weightlessness — all but Marshburn are space rookies — the previous crew was adjusting to life back on Earth. “Gravity sucks, but getting used to it slowly,” Japanese astronaut Akihoki Hoshide tweeted.

The new crew will spend the next six months at the space station and, during that time, host two groups of visiting tourists. Russia will launch the first bunch in December and SpaceX the second in February.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer catches fire near Amherst
Truck hauling ammunition catches fire on Wisconsin highway
On Nov. 6, a hunter discovered the remains on a remote area of Fort McCoy.
Human remains found on Fort McCoy identified
Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing...
6 northwestern Wisconsin counties reach critically high levels of COVID-19 activity
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Over 30 community groups were presented with contribution checks in appreciation for the time...
Oktoberfest gives nearly $25,000 back to the community
The Veterans Honor Wall includes 179 faces of former students who have served in different...
Cassville schools unveil Veterans Honor Wall
ss13
Scene Stealers 11/11/2021
The new legacy stones dedicated Thursday at the Veterans Tribute at River Prairie in Altoona,...
New legacy stones dedicated at Veterans Tribute at River Prairie