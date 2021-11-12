Advertisement

USPS: Send your packages early this holiday season

For the 2021 peak season, the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal...
For the 2021 peak season, the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal Service says they will deliver more mail and packages to homes than any other shipper.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - United States Postal Service says regardless of how many packages and greetings you drop in the mail, it’s always important to mail your gifts and cards early.

According to a release from USPS, the 2020 holiday season was a record-setting year for the Postal Service. Specifically, more than 13 billion letters, cards and packages were processed and delivered under some of the most difficult circumstances we’ve faced in the past century.

For the 2021 peak season, the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal Service says they will deliver more mail and packages to homes than any other shipper. It’s anticipated that between 850 million and 950 million packages will be delivered for the holidays. The total number of letters, cards and packages processed and delivered is estimated to be more than 12 billion.

The Postal Service will expand Sunday delivery, beginning Nov. 28, to locations with high package volumes. USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities and says they expect to deliver more than 9.7 million packages each Sunday throughout the holiday season. Mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.

The Postal Service plans all year for the peak holiday season. This year’s preparations include leasing 7.5 million square feet of additional space across more than 40 annexes to handle the increase in the number of packages being mailed. The Postal Service is also currently hiring for more than 40,000 seasonal positions to help process and deliver the mail.

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office (APO/FPO/DPO) and domestic addresses*:

  • Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (all ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
  • Dec. 16 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express Military service
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
  • Dec. 17 — First-Class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
  • Dec. 18 — Priority Mail service
  • Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska to/from Continental U.S.

  • Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 18 — Priority Mail
  • Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express

Hawaii to/from mainland

  • Dec. 17 — Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
  • Dec. 21 — Priority Mail Express

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing...
6 northwestern Wisconsin counties reach critically high levels of COVID-19 activity
The school is closed so the La Crosse Police Department can investigate the threat.
Classes, activities to resume at Central High School in La Crosse after threat
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
He estimated the ages of the children in the photos to have been from ten to teenage years.
Chippewa County man charged with possession of child porn
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Chippewa Falls FFA won by the narrowest of margins at the 2021 Chippewa County FFA Dairy...
Chi-Hi wins Chippewa County FFA Dairy Judging Contest
The Madison Catholic Diocese has instructed its 102 parishes not to host coronavirus...
Madison diocese directs parishes not to hold vaccine clinics
This year Big Brothers Big Sisters surpassed any previous Gala by raising over $100,000 in...
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin’s Annual Gala breaks fundraising record
Marchelle 'Shelly' Hansen
34 years pass since pregnant woman reported missing in Phillips