Advertisement

Wis. health officials encourage residents to be ‘InFLUencers’ for vaccination

(Brandon Thibodeaux/CVS Health)
(Brandon Thibodeaux/CVS Health)(Brandon Thibodeux | CVS Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin health officials are encouraging residents to become an “InFLUencer” this year and talk to their loved ones about getting the flu vaccine ahead of the holidays.

The Department of Health Services noted Thursday that the flu shot is the best way to prevent people and their loved ones from getting sick with the flu.

The “Be an InFLUencer” campaign is focused this year on encouraging people of color, native Wisconsinites and rural residents to get the shot. DHS explained these groups have experienced historically higher rates of severe illness from the flu due to lack of health care access, higher exposure to the virus in their environment and higher rates of underlying health conditions.

Dr. Jasmine Zapata, chief medical officer in the DHS Bureau of Community Health Promotion stated that it’s critical for people to get vaccinated this year.

“Research shows that getting your flu vaccine can reduce rates of hospitalizations, prevent illness and missed work, and save lives – including for children,” Dr. Zapata said.

DHS recommends residents get the flu shot at least two weeks before a gathering, which ensures immunity builds to fight off infection.

Wisconsinites are also urged to practice good hygiene, drink plenty of water and get good sleep to take care of their bodies.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing...
6 northwestern Wisconsin counties reach critically high levels of COVID-19 activity
The school is closed so the La Crosse Police Department can investigate the threat.
Classes, activities to resume at Central High School in La Crosse after threat
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County
Trailer catches fire near Amherst
Truck hauling ammunition catches fire on Wisconsin highway

Latest News

gavel
Gov. Evers announces 29 additional pardons
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (11/11/2021)
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (11/12/21)
Top prep football plays from the last two weeks of playoff action
Scene Stealers for Level Two and Three
UW-Eau Claire volleyball team takes on Greenville in the Regional Quarterfinal
SportScene 13 for Thursday, November 11th