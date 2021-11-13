Advertisement

Milwaukee crash kills one teen, hospitalizes another

One Milwaukee teenager is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition after a...
One Milwaukee teenager is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition after a single-car crash.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - One Milwaukee teenager is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition after a single-car crash. The Milwaukee Police Department reported two people were ejected from a vehicle after the driver recklessly struck a tree late Friday. A 16-year-old teen died at the scene of the crash. A 13-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The police are looking for two other people involved in the crash.

