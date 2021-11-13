Red Letter Grants awarded to women-led businesses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Women-led businesses are celebrated through the Red Letter Grant. In its fifth year, the program awards grants to support and empower female entrepreneurs.

Friday night in Eau Claire, four women-led start ups each received $2,000 grants. The program received applications from Black River Falls to Hudson to Mondovi.

The winning applicants are Mimi Cafe, Mesha and Company, Tilly Training and Tutoring, and Raybay’s Donuts.

“The Red Letter Grant supports and empowers women entrepreneurs that want to start their own business. We’ve supported things from rural mental health clinics to brick and mortars on downtown streets all across the region,” said Red Letter Grant Executive Director Rebecca Cooke.

To date, Red Letter Grants have financially supported 27 women-owned businesses. Applications for the next round of Red Letter Grants open on March 1.

