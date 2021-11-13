Advertisement

Red Letter Grants awarded to women-led businesses

Red Letter Grant
Red Letter Grant(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Women-led businesses are celebrated through the Red Letter Grant. In its fifth year, the program awards grants to support and empower female entrepreneurs.

Friday night in Eau Claire, four women-led start ups each received $2,000 grants. The program received applications from Black River Falls to Hudson to Mondovi.

The winning applicants are Mimi Cafe, Mesha and Company, Tilly Training and Tutoring, and Raybay’s Donuts.

“The Red Letter Grant supports and empowers women entrepreneurs that want to start their own business. We’ve supported things from rural mental health clinics to brick and mortars on downtown streets all across the region,” said Red Letter Grant Executive Director Rebecca Cooke.

To date, Red Letter Grants have financially supported 27 women-owned businesses. Applications for the next round of Red Letter Grants open on March 1.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing...
6 northwestern Wisconsin counties reach critically high levels of COVID-19 activity
He estimated the ages of the children in the photos to have been from ten to teenage years.
Chippewa County man charged with possession of child porn
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
The school is closed so the La Crosse Police Department can investigate the threat.
Classes, activities to resume at Central High School in La Crosse after threat
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Preparing a flu shot
State health officials warn of rising flu cases
Fire Safety Training
La Crosse & Holmen Improve Fire Safety Training
DHS Flu Briefing
DHS Flu Briefing
Turkey in the oven
Doctor urges caution when gathering this Thanksgiving