REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers clears NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, expected to play Sunday

Rodgers is back in the building preparing for Sunday’s game
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an...
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is shown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if the reigning NFL MVP has been vaccinated. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)((AP Photo/Rick Scuteri))
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers has cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and is expected to play in Sundays game against the Seahawks, multiple reports say.

Rodgers is also reportedly back in the team facilities after clearing the protocols. He had been away from team facilities for the NFL’s required 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3.

The Packers have until 3 pm to activate Rodgers from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

