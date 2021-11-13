REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers clears NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, expected to play Sunday
Rodgers is back in the building preparing for Sunday’s game
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers has cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and is expected to play in Sundays game against the Seahawks, multiple reports say.
Rodgers is also reportedly back in the team facilities after clearing the protocols. He had been away from team facilities for the NFL’s required 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3.
The Packers have until 3 pm to activate Rodgers from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
