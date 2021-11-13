REPORT: QB Aaron Rodgers clears NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, expected to play Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Aaron Rodgers has cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols and is expected to play in Sundays game against the Seahawks, multiple reports say.

Packers' QB Aaron Rodgers has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 and has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols, per sources. All that is left now is for the Packers to officially activate him by 4 pm ET today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is back in the building and set to be activated from the COVID list and will start Sunday against the #Seahawks, per sources.



Rodgers vs. Russell Wilson at Lambeau Field. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 13, 2021

Rodgers is also reportedly back in the team facilities after clearing the protocols. He had been away from team facilities for the NFL’s required 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3.

The Packers have until 3 pm to activate Rodgers from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

