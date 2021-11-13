SportScene 13 for Friday, November 12th (part one)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - PREP FOOTBALL SCORES
WIAA State Semifinal
Division 1
Franklin 26, Appleton North 19
Sun Prairie 38, Mukwonago 31
Division 2
Homestead 29, Kettle Moraine 10
Waunakee 27, Hartford Union 20
Division 3
Pewaukee 28, Monroe 14
Rice Lake 36, Menasha 21
Division 4
Catholic Memorial 42, Columbus 19
Ellsworth 46, Freedom 7
Division 5
Aquinas 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18
Mayville 42, Belleville 25
Division 6
Colby 28, Durand 24
St. Marys Springs 35, Darlington 24
Division 7
Coleman 28, Regis 22
Reedsville 47, Cashton 8
___
