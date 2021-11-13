SportScene 13 for Friday, November 12th (part one)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - PREP FOOTBALL SCORES

WIAA State Semifinal

Division 1

Franklin 26, Appleton North 19

Sun Prairie 38, Mukwonago 31

Division 2

Homestead 29, Kettle Moraine 10

Waunakee 27, Hartford Union 20

Division 3

Pewaukee 28, Monroe 14

Rice Lake 36, Menasha 21

Division 4

Catholic Memorial 42, Columbus 19

Ellsworth 46, Freedom 7

Division 5

Aquinas 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 18

Mayville 42, Belleville 25

Division 6

Colby 28, Durand 24

St. Marys Springs 35, Darlington 24

Division 7

Coleman 28, Regis 22

Reedsville 47, Cashton 8

