6th Annual Hairica show: Charity event raising money for veterans

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Each weekend after Veterans Day, an Eau Claire focuses on raising veterans. The annual ‘Hairica’ show took the stage at the Lismore Hotel Saturday night.

Hairica is first and foremost a veterans charity event,” Rosie Peterson, a Hairica model said.

After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hairica returned for its 6th charity show.

“It’s an interactive hair show with live models that walk the stage,” Peterson said. “We also have the Torch Sisters who are a local acrobatic group performing.”

Models have their hair done by Coli Burke and Amanda Rochester from Atmosphere Parlour and Quarters.

To add something a little extra, Rosie Peterson says each year has a different theme. This year, the theme is resurrection, taking show-goers through the chaos of 2020.

“This year’s theme is resurrection because last year we couldn’t have it because of the pandemic. So, this year they are resurrecting the show,” Peterson said. “So, it’s a post-apocalyptic, Mad-Max type of theme so all the models will have that vibe.”

After the show, there was a raffle, music, food, and dancing.

Even though there are funky hairstyles and lots of entertainment, the main goal of the show is to raise money for veterans and veteran organizations.

“Tickets are $50 apiece and the proceeds go toward Hometown Hero Outdoors, which is a charity that provides hunting and fishing for veterans and law enforcement,” Jenna Hart-Koxlien, a hair model for the show said.

Peterson says events like Hairica are important because the people that lay down their lives to protect and serve don’t get enough credit.

“I feel like they get left in the dust and the shadows just because it’s their job and they don’t get the thanks they deserve,” Peterson said. “So, at the end of the day, we do this show to show them how much they are appreciated.”

