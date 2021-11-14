Advertisement

8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Eight residents of a nursing home in Connecticut have died during a coronavirus outbreak, while 89 residents and employees have tested positive for the disease.

That’s according to officials at the Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan. The outbreak began Sept. 30.

Nursing home officials said Friday that the eight residents who died had serious health problems.

Those who tested positive included 67 residents and 22 staff members.

The Republican-American reports the outbreak did not spread to a nearby assisted living center.

The nursing home, which houses 82 residents, is continuing biweekly testing and has suspended most in-person visitation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters ran after tear gas was thrown near a crowd Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Evers authorizes 500 Wis. Army National Guard troops to head to Kenosha
Spooner Middle School in Spooner, Wis.
Spooner Middle School evacuation investigation now focused on ‘product’ used in neighborhood utility work
The two restaurants being sold will be turn-key meaning sale will include all fixtures,...
Connell’s Supper Clubs for sale
He estimated the ages of the children in the photos to have been from ten to teenage years.
Chippewa County man charged with possession of child porn
Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing...
6 northwestern Wisconsin counties reach critically high levels of COVID-19 activity

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Six (11/13/21)
6th Annual "Hairica" Show
6th Annual "Hairica" Show (11/13/21)
Fatal Milwaukee Crash 1 Dead, 1 Injured (11/13/21)
Fatal Milwaukee Crash 1 Dead, 1 Injured (11/13/21)
Annual hair show raises money for veterans and veteran organizations
6th Annual Hairica show: Charity event raising money for veterans