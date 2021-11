DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Saturday’s snow brought messy road conditions for Minnesota drivers statewide.

Minnesota State Patrol reported 221 crashes that occurred between 6:00 A.M. and 9:30 P.M. Saturday.

#MSPNumbers Statewide 12:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., 11/13/21: 166 crashes (15 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 79 veh spin out/off the road & 5 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) November 14, 2021

#MSPNumbers Statewide 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 11/13/21: 55 crashes (10 with injury, 1 serious-Edina/0 fatal) & 10 veh spin out/off the road & 2 jackknifed semis. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) November 13, 2021

Of those 221 crashes, 25 reported injuries, one serious injury, 89 spin-outs and seven jackknifed semis.

No deaths were reported.

