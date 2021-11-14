Officials ask for public’s help finding Burnett County woman who went missing in September

PINE COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU) - Officials in Wisconsin and Minnesota are asking the public to report any information they have on the disappearance of a missing Burnett County, Wis. woman.

33-year-old Ashley Miller-Carlson was last seen Sept. 23 east of Hinckley, Minn. A rental car she was driving was found partially submerged in a lake in Pine County, Minn. on Sept. 24 with her personal belongings inside.

In a Facebook post Friday morning by the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, officials said that they have been working with several state agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as volunteer and professional groups, in trying to find Miller-Carlson. In listing the number of ways in which authorities have attempted to find the missing woman, the post said that they have executed 32 search warrants, 15 ground searches, at least seven drone searches and two searches of Grace Lake, where Miller-Carlson’s vehicle was found.

Now, officials say the search area will be expanded beyond Pine County, Minn. and are asking the public to be on the lookout for anything that might help authorities find Miller-Carlson. They are also asking hunters to be aware of search groups on public lands during this fall’s hunting season and to use caution since there will be more people in those areas. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact either the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380, the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office at 715-349-2121 or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

In the post, the sheriffs of both Pine County and Burnett County say that there are details about the case not being released to the public “to ensure the integrity of the case is not compromised.”

Miller-Carlson’s family has posted a $20,000 award for her return, according to KBJR-TV.

Miller-Carlson is described as 5′9″ and 217 pounds with brown or auburn hair with purple highlights and hazel eyes. It is not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance or where or how she was traveling. She also does not have any personal belongings. Authorities don’t believe Miller-Carlson had a cellphone at the time of her disappearance. The original missing persons report was sent out on Sept. 27.

