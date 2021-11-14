SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 13th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds volleyball team takes home a regional championship! The Blugolds defeat Hope College 3-1 in the sweet 16 to advance to the elite 8 and continue their fantastic season.

Plus, the UW-Eau Claire Women’s hockey team stays undefeated with a win over UW-Superior and Blugolds Women’s basketball takes down Ripon to start 2-0.

