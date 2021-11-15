Advertisement

$5.2 billion in federal funding set to help repair Wisconsin roadways

In the most recent ACSE report card, Wisconsin Infrastructure received a D+ report card for below average structures with the national average already crumbling.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - President Biden signed his Infrastructure Bill into law on Monday, helping Wisconsin take care of needed transportation repairs.

Under the bill, Wisconsin will receive $5.2 billion in federal-aid for highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years. In Wisconsin there are 979 bridges and over 1,949 miles of highway in poor condition.

Craig Thompson with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the improvements are long overdue.

“There was no doubt that we went for a generation, several decades without increasing our commitment, or our revenue to our locals at a state level for transportation,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the repairs will also create jobs for Wisconsin workers.

“It’s going to help create jobs in the short term. Good paying jobs to construct these different bridges and roads,” he said.

Water infrastructure is also set to receive investments across the country. PFAS contamination is a point of concern for citizens in Western Wisconsin.

“We want to protect our community with our drinking water supply and these funds will help us do that more quickly and we will be able to have safer water,” said Nancy Quirk, the General Manager for Green Bay Water Utility

Currently, up to 10 million American households and 400,000 schools and child care centers lack safe drinking water. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, based on the traditional state revolving fund formula, Wisconsin will expect to receive $841 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.

