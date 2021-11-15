Advertisement

An Eau Claire organization works toward a million acts of kindness

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rewired and Real is an organization founded by Kjersten Berard. It aims to unlock kindness to create impact.

“We have a kindness fundraising platform where schools teams, non-profits, businesses can use our kindness fundraising platform to do acts of kindness in return for donations, and 75 to 80 percent of what they raised goes back into their organization,” Berard said.

Berard got started earlier in the year with her first random acts of kindness event at Acres for Joy Farm in Eleva. Now, she’s hoping to spread kindness beyond the Chippewa Valley with a movement called ‘MillionAOK’ or million acts of kindness.

“Our motto is 10 acts of kindness with 100,000 hearts in motion equals the ‘MillionAOK,” Berard said. “So, it doesn’t have to be some crazy goal individually but if we all have a little piece in this, a hand in this, we can create a ripple of impact.”

The campaign launched on November 13th which was World Kindness day and runs through February 2022. Anyone from all over the country and join in.

The acts of kindness can be big or small like helping a neighbor shovel snow out their driveway or sending an uplifting text message.

“I feel when people see other people doing stuff that’s good, it fills them up and makes them want to go out and do it as well,” Berard said.

Berard and her partner Stacy Franzwa want to show their five boys and others that showing and spreading kindness is important.

“So, not only that but also you know we are parents so not only showing our boys but the greater community that kindness does matter and it is a big deal and going back to the mental health and bullying awareness stuff kindness really does matter in those areas for sure,” Franzwa said.

You can participate in MillionAOK as an individual or with a group. You can track your progress on Rewired and Real’s website, as well as others. Berard encourages those who want to participate to record their acts of kindness and tag or send in pictures and videos.

To learn more about Rewired and Real and MillionAOK, click here.

