BluBox program coming to UW-Eau Claire

The BluBox program begins at UW-Eau Claire on Dec. 6.
The BluBox program begins at UW-Eau Claire on Dec. 6.(Duan)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning next month, UW-Eau Claire will take a step towards sustainability with the addition of a new program at its dining centers.

BluBox, a reusable food container program, will begin on Dec. 6.

The program will replace most single-use plastic or cardboard food containers in UWEC’s dining halls. After being used, the containers will be sanitized and reused. Each BluBox can be sanitized and reused up to 1,000 times and then recycled to create new containers.

“Our goal and our strategic plan is to become more sustainable as a campus for the community and just for the environment in general,” Brian Drollinger, Director of Risk Management, Safety and Stability at UWEC, said. “So that knowledge and that education that even something like this can get to so many different people on how it’s so important to be sustainable.”

BluBox is currently in use at UW-Madison and Marquette University. You can learn more about the program on UWEC’s website.

