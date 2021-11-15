EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to my husband, David Tello. I have chronic illness and am always sick or hurt in one way, shape, or form, and have been for most of my life. Many would not think that if they knew me because I really try to not let it get to me. I even gave my husband an “out” when we first met but he literally stayed by my side at the hospital at only two weeks into dating and we are doing amazing thirteen years later. However, on August 8th, our lives changed a lot thanks to Covid. David and I both got Covid, but thankfully my husband had a full recovery. However, 67 days later, after taking all kinds of medication and seeing doctors 3 to 4 days a week to complete testing and therapy, trying to get back to the “normal” me, I am still not accepted back to work. During this time we have done our best to try and have a little bit of normal life. It has been pretty difficult. There’s some really, really, bad days and there’s some really good days. So, with that being said, I am super thankful for my amazing husband who has held it down for us. He is the true example of a great man and my superhero. He has had all kinds of added stress financially with me not working or running the business. He helps me when I can’t walk on my own, wipes my tears from pain, gives me pep talks when I get depressed, makes sure I take my meds, and that I do my therapy at home. He understands when I can’t be a good wife, makes me laugh when I have frustration and mood swings, and give me a reason to want to wake up in the morning. He is my rock and I am so thankful, grateful, and proud to call him my husband. When the sickness gets me to my worst, he is still right there to give me a million reasons to smile and make great memories together; cracking jokes, and just loving me when I hate myself. My life would not be complete without him! I want to thank David for helping me kick Covid and its residual issues, together. Most of all, I want to thank him for not giving up on me when I wanted to give up on myself, all while finding ways to help others around him and providing sunshine to others.

Shaunna Tello

