EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my wife, Denice Russell, for the Sunshine Award. I recently had surgery on my heel and cannot put any wight on it for at least four weeks. She has gone over and above taking care of me and all my needs. She works nights and willingly sacrifices sleep for my care. She makes sure our dogs, Oliver and Dexter, are well taken care of too.

Ken Russell

