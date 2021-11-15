Advertisement

DENICE RUSSELL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my wife, Denice Russell, for the Sunshine Award. I recently had surgery on my heel and cannot put any wight on it for at least four weeks. She has gone over and above taking care of me and all my needs. She works nights and willingly sacrifices sleep for my care. She makes sure our dogs, Oliver and Dexter, are well taken care of too.

Ken Russell

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
Officials ask for public’s help finding Burnett County woman who went missing in September
Cleanup underway after Lee County train derails
Train derails and spills coal into Mississippi River
The district will convert two regular school days into non-student planning days.
Menomonie schools will close Thanksgiving week due to staffing, COVID issues
UW-La Crosse selected for NCAA Div. 3 football playoffs
William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers

Latest News

JENNIFER SALABA
HEATHER PYKA
KEITH AND ZACHARY STAI
MOLLY THORP