Eau Claire man charged with five counts of possession of child porn

Michael Steindl
Michael Steindl(Eau Claire County Jail)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is being charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

64-year-old Michael Steindl was charged in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Monday.

All five counts of possession of child pornography are also charged as a repeat offender and as a serious sex offender under lifetime supervision stemming from a conviction in 1994, according to court records.

According to the criminal complaint, a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said that an image of child pornography was uploaded to a cell phone with a number that belonged to Steindl on June 23, 2021. After a search of Steindl’s phone and account data, seven images of suspected child pornography were found. Steindl told investigators that he thought the images were saved to his account due to ads and malware on sites he visited while using his phone. He also claimed to have lost the phone getting out of his vehicle in Rochester, Minn. on the day he was contacted by the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, Nov. 12.

Steindl was convicted of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12 in 1994 in Eau Claire County, pleading no contest to the charge, and received a one-year jail sentence and eight years of probation, according to court records.

Steindl was released from the Eau Claire County Jail Monday after signing a $5,000 signature bond with conditions that he have no contact with any children, including relatives, does not use the internet and geographically remain in Eau Claire or Dunn counties, according to court records.

