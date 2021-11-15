Advertisement

GOP candidate for governor sues state Elections Commission

Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe...
Gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch (R) speaks at a rally protesting President Joe Biden's federal vaccine mandate for employers on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 in Eau Claire, Wis.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch is suing the Wisconsin Elections Commission seeking to suspend the guidance the agency gave to local election clerks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawsuit by the former lieutenant governor comes after the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau issued a report last month that said it found no evidence of any fraud in the state’s 2020 election.

Kleefisch alleges, among other things, that the commission broke the law in late March 2020 when it issued guidance allowing local clerks to consolidate polling places in the April 7 spring election. State law requires polling places to be established at least 30 days before an election.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
Officials ask for public’s help finding Burnett County woman who went missing in September
Cleanup underway after Lee County train derails
Train derails and spills coal into Mississippi River
The district will convert two regular school days into non-student planning days.
Menomonie schools will close Thanksgiving week due to staffing, COVID issues
UW-La Crosse selected for NCAA Div. 3 football playoffs
William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers

Latest News

Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe addresses 2020 election claims.
Elections officials rally behind Wisconsin elections chief
Deb McGrath announced her candidacy for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional district on Tuesday, Nov....
Former CIA officer Deb McGrath joins Wisconsin congressional race
State Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, announced plans Monday to run for lieutenant governor.
Democratic Wisconsin lawmaker running for lieutenant governor
Library books
Evers vetoes education bill meant to help ‘at-risk’ readers