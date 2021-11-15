EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I’d like to bring to everyone’s attention one of the most selfless people and probably the best leader/role model/inspirational person I’ve ever encountered in my life. Her name is Heather Pyka and she deserves the Sunshine Award. Heather is the program director here at the Dunn County Jail. She’s not just the program director though. Heather is honest, caring, well educated, and has the most positive attitude I’ve ever been around. She is always willing to help anyone in need and goes above and beyond to make people feel comfortable and valued. She’s not judgmental and is always looking to improve in any way she can. You can clearly see that she loves to make a difference in people’s lives. Mrs. Pyka provides and has mastered teaching a massive amount of classes here at the jail. To list a few: Coping with Anger, Parenting, AODA programs, Relationships, and so many more. If the class is designed to help enhance our futures in any way, she tries to provide it. She is truly a natural at being able to teach everyone of them. If you’ve ever met her, you would be certain that she is extremely dedicated and gives it her all every day.

Isaac Rayfield

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.