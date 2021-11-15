Advertisement

JENNIFER SALABA

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Nov. 15, 2021
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Jennifer Salaba the Sunshine Award. Jennifer is a strong leader and a fair employer. She tells no untruths and accepts no untruths. If you are fair with her, she will always show you the same respect. I’m her mother so I may be a little one-sided, but Jennifer is a wonderful friend, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and coworker. Above all else, she is always ready to help anyone in need.

Nancy Berends

