EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Justin Kunferman for the Sunshine Award. Justin is a co-worker and a friend of mine and he strives to bring enthusiasm and helpfulness to the work place each day. Even on bad days he’s there to lift us all up, so I wanted to say thanks.

Shane Bobb

