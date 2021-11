EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to give a Sunshine Award to Keith and Zachary Stai. This is a special thank you to our young neighbors. They were so kind to rake our whole front yard while we were away. They had a mountain of leaves and pine needles and they took them away. They were so thoughtful.

Margie and Billy Krause

