Advertisement

MARY HANSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Mary Hanson for the Sunshine Award. Ms. Mary is the happiest and most caring person out there. She began by being my daughter’s new Sunday school teacher at, a then, new church to both of us, but it was clear to see she was more than just a teacher. She was an angel in her own way. Fast forward to last December…she had taken my daughter and myself under her wing after the passing of my beloved mom. She has been there for us through the best of times and the worst of times. She takes time each Sunday to check on us and just being in her presence, I can feel my anxiety leave me. She is truly taking God’s work in her hands. She also helps out with the local food pantry in the area. You can ask anyone in the little Norway Lutheran Church and they will have nothing but good to say about her. She is loved by all for doing God’s work.

Jordana Smith

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
Officials ask for public’s help finding Burnett County woman who went missing in September
Cleanup underway after Lee County train derails
Train derails and spills coal into Mississippi River
The district will convert two regular school days into non-student planning days.
Menomonie schools will close Thanksgiving week due to staffing, COVID issues
UW-La Crosse selected for NCAA Div. 3 football playoffs
William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers

Latest News

MOLLY THORP
DAVID TELLO
TOBACCO OUTLET PLUS GROCERY #813
PHOEBE DANZIE