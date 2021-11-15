EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Mary Hanson for the Sunshine Award. Ms. Mary is the happiest and most caring person out there. She began by being my daughter’s new Sunday school teacher at, a then, new church to both of us, but it was clear to see she was more than just a teacher. She was an angel in her own way. Fast forward to last December…she had taken my daughter and myself under her wing after the passing of my beloved mom. She has been there for us through the best of times and the worst of times. She takes time each Sunday to check on us and just being in her presence, I can feel my anxiety leave me. She is truly taking God’s work in her hands. She also helps out with the local food pantry in the area. You can ask anyone in the little Norway Lutheran Church and they will have nothing but good to say about her. She is loved by all for doing God’s work.

Jordana Smith

