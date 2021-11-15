Menomonie schools will close Thanksgiving week due to staffing, COVID issues

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Dunn County school district is closing school Thanksgiving week due to COVID-19 and staffing challenges.

In a letter to families and staff, School District of the Menomonie Area Superintendent Joe Zydowski said that the district will convert two regular school days into non-student planning days, meaning no school for district students on Nov. 22 and 23.

Zydowski wrote that there has been an increase in COVID-19 transmission in the community, forcing teachers and staff members to isolate, quarantine or stay home to provide care for family members. Additionally, Zydowski wrote that a shortage of substitute staff has forced teachers and others to give up planning time to cover absences. Zydowski added that if anyone is interested in working as a substitute teacher or staff member, they can contact the school district on the SDMA website.

According to the SDMA COVID-19 data dashboard, there are 85 students in the district that are currently testing positive as of Nov. 12, or 2.61% of the district. Its 4K program currently has 29% of students reporting as absent for COVID-19 reasons, while one elementary school is at 24.47%. As a district, over 300 students are reporting absent for COVID-19 reasons: 307, or 9.43%.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19 data dashboard, the SDMA, including all population and not only school-aged children, currently has 181 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 12. With a case burden of 660.8 per 100,000 people, the district, like most in Wisconsin, is considered to have a high transmission rate according to the DHS.

