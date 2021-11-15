Advertisement

MOLLY THORP

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Molly Thorp has been a huge asset for the success of our son in school for the last two years. Due to staffing changes, Molly has been no longer working with him this year and our son has been struggling terribly. She stepped back in to help him and make sure he is getting the help he needs. She has even helped us figure things out along the way with Sky-Ward and Canvas by keeping an open line of communication. She definitely goes above and beyond to help our son with the struggles he has at school. Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Steve and Pepper Nazer

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Ashley Carlson, also known as Ashley Miller, was reported missing and endangered by...
Officials ask for public’s help finding Burnett County woman who went missing in September
Cleanup underway after Lee County train derails
Train derails and spills coal into Mississippi River
The district will convert two regular school days into non-student planning days.
Menomonie schools will close Thanksgiving week due to staffing, COVID issues
UW-La Crosse selected for NCAA Div. 3 football playoffs
William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers

Latest News

DAVID TELLO
MARY HANSON
TOBACCO OUTLET PLUS GROCERY #813
PHOEBE DANZIE