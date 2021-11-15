EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Molly Thorp has been a huge asset for the success of our son in school for the last two years. Due to staffing changes, Molly has been no longer working with him this year and our son has been struggling terribly. She stepped back in to help him and make sure he is getting the help he needs. She has even helped us figure things out along the way with Sky-Ward and Canvas by keeping an open line of communication. She definitely goes above and beyond to help our son with the struggles he has at school. Please give her the Sunshine Award.

Steve and Pepper Nazer

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.