More testing Monday as strong ‘epoxy-like’ odor continues at Spooner Middle School

SPOONER, WI -- Spooner School District leaders say more environmental sampling took place Monday, five days after an “epoxy-like odor” sickened dozens of middle school students and staff.

The odor was first reported Wednesday morning, forcing the school to evacuate.

The District reports 64 students and staff needed medical treatment, which is four more students since the District’s last report on Friday. At least two students were transported to hospitals outside the Spooner area.

School District leaders say, as of Monday, the “epoxy-like” odor was still present in the building, which the Spooner Fire Department has ordered to stay closed until further notice.

Crews also conducted advanced environmental sampling of indoor air and materials Monday, which includes sampling for Volatile Organic Compounds and Semi Volatile Organic Compound.

In Friday’s update, Spooner school leaders say carbon monoxide testing shows levels in the building were normal at the time testing happened last week.

Crews are still trying to determine the exact cause of the odor, but utility leaders say crews were working on sewer lines in the area at the time.

Middle school students will learn learn remotely until the building is deemed safe.

Students and parents are being asked to pick up computers, materials and other devices at Spooner Wesleyan Church.

Pick up hours run until 6 p.m Monday.

Staff will deliver materials not picked up to students’ homes Tuesday.

Remote learning will begin for students when they have their computers.

