Operation Christmas Child begins accepting donations Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A holiday endeavor to benefit children in need is underway.

Operation Christmas Child is now accepting donations for its annual drive through Nov. 22.

Those making donations fill a shoebox with toys, school and hygiene supplies and drop it off at one of over 4,000 sites collecting donations. Several drop-off sites are located in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota:

Baldwin, WI - First Reformed Church - 1120 11th Avenue

Black River Falls, WI - Parkview Church - 115 N 14th Street

Bloomer, WI - Bloomer United Methodist Church - 1700 Main Street

Chippewa Falls, WI - Landmark Christian Church - 4140 126th Street

Eau Claire, WI - Peace Church - 501 E Fillmore Avenue

Ellsworth, WI - Zion Covenant Church - 210 N Beulah Street

Fairchild, WI - Fairchild Church of Hope - 200 W Main Street

Hastings, MN - Calvary Christian Church - 907 15th Street W Hastings, MN

Hayward, WI - Spider Lake Church-Hayward Campus - 11255 N State Road 77

Hudson, WI - Faith Community Church - 777 Carmichael Road

La Crosse, WI - First Presbyterian Church - 233 West Avenue S

La Crosse, WI - Olivet Lutheran Church - 2100 Bainbridge Street

Ladysmith, WI - First Church of Christ - 701 Menasha Avenue E

Marshfield, WI - Zion United Methodist Church - 2106 N Peach Avenue

Menomonie, WI - Oak Ridge Lutheran Brethren Church - 620 24th Avenue W

Nekoosa, WI - Bethlehem Lutheran Church - 316 Buehler Avenue

New Richmond, WI - Faith Community Church - 1040 Paperjack Drive

Ontario, WI - Grace Community Church of Ontario - 100 Monroe Street

Osceola, WI - Osceola Community Church - 2492 Education Drive

Red Wing, MN - New River Assembly of God - 240 Spates Avenue

Rice Lake, WI - Maranatha Evangelical Free Church - 3340 S Main Street

Spooner, WI - Spooner Wesleyan Church - 1100 W Maple Street

Tomah, WI - Oasis Church - 22547 State Highway 21

Webster, WI - First Baptist Church - 7422 Kola Street W

Whitehall, WI - First Baptist Church - 36185 Abrams Street

Winona, MN - Pleasant Valley Church - 1363 Homer Road

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Faith Reformed Church - 1321 32nd Street N

Withee, WI - Community Alliance Church - 111 Division Street

You can see the hours for drop-off by location as well as more sites in the Twin Cities metro, Wausau or Madison areas by going to the Operation Christmas Child website. There is also an option to pack a shoebox online in lieu of dropping a physical box off at one of the drop sites.

The program has been running since 1993, according to its website, with over 188 million shoeboxes filled with gifts delivered to children.

