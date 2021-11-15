Advertisement

Operation Christmas Child begins accepting donations Monday

Operation Christmas Child is now accepting donations for its annual drive through Nov. 22.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A holiday endeavor to benefit children in need is underway.

Those making donations fill a shoebox with toys, school and hygiene supplies and drop it off at one of over 4,000 sites collecting donations. Several drop-off sites are located in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota:

  • Baldwin, WI - First Reformed Church - 1120 11th Avenue
  • Black River Falls, WI - Parkview Church - 115 N 14th Street
  • Bloomer, WI - Bloomer United Methodist Church - 1700 Main Street
  • Chippewa Falls, WI - Landmark Christian Church - 4140 126th Street
  • Eau Claire, WI - Peace Church - 501 E Fillmore Avenue
  • Ellsworth, WI - Zion Covenant Church - 210 N Beulah Street
  • Fairchild, WI - Fairchild Church of Hope - 200 W Main Street
  • Hastings, MN - Calvary Christian Church - 907 15th Street W Hastings, MN
  • Hayward, WI - Spider Lake Church-Hayward Campus - 11255 N State Road 77
  • Hudson, WI - Faith Community Church - 777 Carmichael Road
  • La Crosse, WI - First Presbyterian Church - 233 West Avenue S
  • La Crosse, WI - Olivet Lutheran Church - 2100 Bainbridge Street
  • Ladysmith, WI - First Church of Christ - 701 Menasha Avenue E
  • Marshfield, WI - Zion United Methodist Church - 2106 N Peach Avenue
  • Menomonie, WI - Oak Ridge Lutheran Brethren Church - 620 24th Avenue W
  • Nekoosa, WI - Bethlehem Lutheran Church - 316 Buehler Avenue
  • New Richmond, WI - Faith Community Church - 1040 Paperjack Drive
  • Ontario, WI - Grace Community Church of Ontario - 100 Monroe Street
  • Osceola, WI - Osceola Community Church - 2492 Education Drive
  • Red Wing, MN - New River Assembly of God - 240 Spates Avenue
  • Rice Lake, WI - Maranatha Evangelical Free Church - 3340 S Main Street
  • Spooner, WI - Spooner Wesleyan Church - 1100 W Maple Street
  • Tomah, WI - Oasis Church - 22547 State Highway 21
  • Webster, WI - First Baptist Church - 7422 Kola Street W
  • Whitehall, WI - First Baptist Church - 36185 Abrams Street
  • Winona, MN - Pleasant Valley Church - 1363 Homer Road
  • Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Faith Reformed Church - 1321 32nd Street N
  • Withee, WI - Community Alliance Church - 111 Division Street

You can see the hours for drop-off by location as well as more sites in the Twin Cities metro, Wausau or Madison areas by going to the Operation Christmas Child website. There is also an option to pack a shoebox online in lieu of dropping a physical box off at one of the drop sites.

The program has been running since 1993, according to its website, with over 188 million shoeboxes filled with gifts delivered to children.

