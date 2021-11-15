Advertisement

Packers blank Seahawks 17-0 as Rodgers, Wilson return

Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was uneven in his return from COVID-19 but did more than enough to support a standout Green Bay Packers defense in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

A.J. Dillon rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Packers, who handed the Seahawks their first shutout loss in a decade.

A week after he was forced to sit out a loss at Kansas City because of a positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent revelation that he was not vaccinated, Rodgers went 23 of 37 for 292 yards and threw an interception in the end zone. Rodgers did not practice all week and was cleared to play Saturday under the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spooner Middle School in Spooner, Wis.
Spooner Middle School evacuation investigation now focused on ‘product’ used in neighborhood utility work
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate
The two restaurants being sold will be turn-key meaning sale will include all fixtures,...
Connell’s Supper Clubs for sale
Rice Lake football - playoffs level 4
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 12th (part one)
One Milwaukee teenager is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition after a...
Milwaukee crash kills one teen, hospitalizes another

Latest News

UW-La Crosse selected for NCAA Div. 3 football playoffs
Blugolds Regional Champs
SportScene 13 for Saturday, November 13th
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after an NFL football game against...
Packers officially activate Rodgers off COVID-19 reserve list
UW-Eau Claire defeats Gustavus Adolphus 3-1 in the regional semifinals.
SportScene 13 for Friday, November 12th (Part Two)