Pepin, Clark County groups receive DNR’s Recycling Excellence Award

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A pair of groups in west-central Wisconsin are receiving the Recycling Excellence Award from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources on America Recycles Day.

Pepin County Recycling and the Town of Mentor, located in Clark County, were honored Monday.

The DNR said that the Recycling Excellence Awards “highlight recycling efforts, innovations and performance throughout Wisconsin.” 13 groups received awards for 2021.

“The creativity and commitment of this year’s winners is inspiring,” Brad Wolbert, DNR Waste and Materials Management Program Director, said in a release. “Their waste reduction and diversion efforts directly benefit their organizations, communities and Wisconsin as a whole.”

Pepin County Recycling was honored for “the reinvigoration of their recycling, organics and electronics recycling program.” Pepin County Recycling was also noted for its collaboration with RetroFit Companies to host a drive-thru electronics collection event. The Town of Mentor was awarded for promoting and hosting a special clean-up day.

To learn more about the award and the program, as well as to see a full list of honorees and honorable mention groups, you can visit the Wisconsin DNR website.

